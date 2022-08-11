Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.