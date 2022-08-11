Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading Down 9.6%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aura Biosciences news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,837,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $21,318,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,608,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $4,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

