Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Atlas Technical Consultants Price Performance

ATCX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $303.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Technical Consultants

In related news, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn purchased 6,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,313.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn acquired 6,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,611 shares of company stock valued at $266,246. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 38.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

