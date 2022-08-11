Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

