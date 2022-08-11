Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Atlantic Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Gold (SPVEF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.