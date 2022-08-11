Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.81. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 1,988 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

