ATB Capital Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$220.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KXS. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$217.15.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS stock traded down C$3.76 on Thursday, reaching C$165.81. The stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,411. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$119.48 and a 1 year high of C$229.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$148.54. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 276.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

About Kinaxis

In other news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

