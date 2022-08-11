Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.47. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 823,003 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Further Reading

