Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Astria Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,802. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

