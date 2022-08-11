Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Astria Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,802. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.
About Astria Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.