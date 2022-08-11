AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 10.6% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 5,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 10.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

