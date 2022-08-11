Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.93. 9,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,263. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.