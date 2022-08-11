Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 53,637.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

ADI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.41. 58,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,305. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

