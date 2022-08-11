Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

LOW traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

