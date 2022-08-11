Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 135,864 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock remained flat at $24.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 19,616,853 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.