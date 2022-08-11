Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 642 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $96.63. 473,475 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.99.

