Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 102.03% and a negative net margin of 485.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 4,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri bought 43,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,240.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

