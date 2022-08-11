Arionum Trading Down 57.5% This Week (ARO)

Arionum (ARO) traded 59.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $11,941.87 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.60 or 0.07720435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00158816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00254550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00685225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00591400 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005585 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

