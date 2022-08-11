Arianee (ARIA20) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,437.00

Arianee (ARIA20) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $2,437.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00039119 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,753,505 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject.

Buying and Selling Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

