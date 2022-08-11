Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Aramark by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

