Aragon (ANT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.17 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Aragon has a total market cap of $87.86 million and $17.17 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Aragon coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00008955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,766.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003843 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004036 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002065 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00131377 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00036910 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00064887 BTC.
Aragon Coin Profile
Aragon (ANT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aragon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
