Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS APSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,636. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

