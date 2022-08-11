Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aqua Power Systems Stock Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS APSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,636. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
