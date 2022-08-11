Apriem Advisors Purchases 25,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

KGC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 303,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730,174. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

