Apriem Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,389 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.19. 316,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.