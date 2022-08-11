Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

