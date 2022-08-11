Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Purchases $81,050.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 89,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

