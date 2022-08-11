Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $31,427.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,287.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $171,026.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $97,081.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

