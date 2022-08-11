Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

