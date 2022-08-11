AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 270.5% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $0.25 on Thursday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnPac Bio-Medical Science
About AnPac Bio-Medical Science
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.