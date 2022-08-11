AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 270.5% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $0.25 on Thursday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnPac Bio-Medical Science

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

