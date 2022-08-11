Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AND. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.21.

Shares of AND traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.33. 19,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,169. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$37.57 and a 52-week high of C$55.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

