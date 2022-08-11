Analyzing Borr Drilling (BORR) and The Competition

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Borr Drilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling’s peers have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $245.30 million -$193.00 million -1.93 Borr Drilling Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 2.90

Analyst Ratings

Borr Drilling’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Borr Drilling. Borr Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Borr Drilling and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Borr Drilling’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.65% -19.00% -5.51% Borr Drilling Competitors -43.08% -14.75% -4.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Borr Drilling peers beat Borr Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 23 jack-up drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

