Analysts Set Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) PT at $16.10

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf cut Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Indra Sistemas Price Performance
Indra Sistemas stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Indra Sistemas has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06.
Indra Sistemas Announces Dividend
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.
