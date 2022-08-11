Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG):

7/28/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80).

7/27/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €45.50 ($46.43) to €45.00 ($45.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €25.00 ($25.51). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

PHG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 185,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,630. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

