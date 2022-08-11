Amgen’s (AMGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $290.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.