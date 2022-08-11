Amgen’s (AMGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $290.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.15 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.14.
Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.