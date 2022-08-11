American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.8 %

AVD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. 3,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

In other news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

