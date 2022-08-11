American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Trimmed by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

