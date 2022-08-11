American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Rebel Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Rebel stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

