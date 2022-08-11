American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 10,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.87.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

