Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 75,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

