Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$871.13 million and a PE ratio of 19.03. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.92 and a 1-year high of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Company Profile

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

