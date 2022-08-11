Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.