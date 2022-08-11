Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 3.2 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

