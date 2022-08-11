Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.67 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.56–$0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of AYX traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. 1,826,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,783. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. Alteryx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $81.30.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 27.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

