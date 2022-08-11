Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,221,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 2,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,158. Insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 329,318 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 278,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

