Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

ALTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 1,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.99 million, a P/E ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,867,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,544,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt purchased 8,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,026.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,809,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,867,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,544,227. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 158,200 shares of company stock worth $1,537,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

