Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.54. 607,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,973,236. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

