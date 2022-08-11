Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TKNO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,076. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

In other news, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

