Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.26. 12,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,404. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $233.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

