Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.67% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $271,880. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 241,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 55,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

