Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.67% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ALLO opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $271,880. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
Featured Stories
