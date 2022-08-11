Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,692,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,767,000 after acquiring an additional 154,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VUG stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

