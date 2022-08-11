Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

